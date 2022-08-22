Journey of Greed lets you hoard treasure and betray your friends in a deckbuilding card game - and we've got an exclusive code for you

X.D. Network Inc. has announced the official launch of Journey of Greed, the studio's deckbuilding card game on mobile. Players can now embark on an epic quest to hunt for treasure across the seven seas on iOS and Android.

Developed by Dird Games, Journey of Greed puts players' strategic prowess to the test in a multiplayer card game where they'll go head-to-head in scouring dangerous islands for treasure. The voyage is anything but smooth-sailing, as the Lost Isles are filled with cursed artefacts and malevolent forces lurking around every corner. Even Mother Nature isn't letting up - active volcanoes are also out to get you, if your other three opponents don't get to you first.

It's survival of the fittest at its core as the game tasks players with making difficult decisions as to whether they'd like to quit while they're ahead or keep going at the prospect of bigger loot. Go big or go home, as they say, and only the boldest will survive.

As a special treat from the kind folks at XD, our readers can score 300 Coins for free by redeeming this special gift code within the game until September 1st: POCKETGAMER.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Journey of Greed on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases where players can unlock cards, cosmetics and more Pirates apart from Alchemist and Witch Doctor. There are more than 135 island cards, over 50 common skill cards and more than 200 Pirate-specific skill cards to discover.

It's also available for $6.99 on Steam for the full game. You can join the community of followers over on the official Discord channel or visit the official website of XD to get a feel of the roster of games in their lineup as well.

