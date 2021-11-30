Island Questaway combines a casual puzzle adventure with farming features, now soft-launched on iOS and Android

Players can now dive into a new jungle adventure in Island Questaway, Nexters' new casual puzzle game on mobile. Now soft-launched on both iOS and Android devices, the puzzle adventure invites players to experience a unique blend of farming features plus a deep and engaging storyline about uncovering the secrets of an ancient civilization.

Island Questaway also delves into a lot of family drama as Emily, the main protagonist, sails to the titular island in search of her brother. Along the way, you'll have to help her develop her family estate all while exploring ruins, discovering treasures in mysterious temples, and cultivating resources on the farm.

“Island Questaway is a new, important expansion of Nexters’ portfolio, as it allows us to diversify beyond our strong midcore portfolio into casual gaming,” says Anton Reinhold, Chief Operating Officer at Nexters. “Our mission is to enable casual gamers to experience the same level of gameplay and narrative that core players enjoy and Island Questaway represents a new, growing style of gameplay that offers the deep mechanics expected in midcore with the accessibility of a casual title.”

Expeditions and mini-games abound to challenge your mind and poke at your curiosity throughout the game. You can also become a treasure hunter and collect precious finds all in the midst of bright and vibrant visuals.

If you're eager to give the game a go, Island Questaway is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also discover more about Nexters' thrilling titles in the same genre over on the developers' official website.

