Isla Sinaloa, a relaxing social sim, is out now on Android and iOS

Ever wanted to go to a remote island and just chill? It may seem difficult in real life with all our responsibilities but it is definitely a possibility in the virtual world. EnsenaSoft, the Mexican-based indie developer, has just launched Isla Sinaloa for iOS and Android, a casual open-ended sim that takes place on an island retreat in a very peaceful world full of adorable animal characters.

In Isla Sinaloa, players will create their own character, which will be completely customizable with a variety of looks, expressions, and threads available to choose from. The island itself is sprawling with life and has so many different things to do. Players can go visit places like the zoo, museum, garden, and more such places where they can interact with items and find over 500 unique collectibles. Players can hitch a ride on Dolly Dolphin, who will take them to explore mines, pyramids, underground temples, and volcanic caves.

Each location will have its own history and lore. A large painting room with popular artists will eventually open, which players must fill up with treasures they have found. In addition to all these places to visit, everyone can engage in farming and managing their own little land. Players can sell their harvest and take care of their cattle and chicken. The fun doesn’t stop there, though. The restaurant is the stop to eat delicious food, while the disco has awesome ice cream alongside an awesome dance floor to vibe on. A hot-air balloon and the Byron Bat are perfect to travel in the air.

Besides all these activities around the island, players can take part in a bunch of mini-games like solitaire and mahjong as well. Holidays are a wonderful time to be on the island as well as the dwellers celebrate major festivals like Christmas, Halloween, Cinco de Mayo, and your birthday as well!

Begin your retreat by downloading Isla Sinaloa now for free.