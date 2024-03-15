- re-checked the list of Best Amiga emulators for Android

Amiga is a word that maybe means nothing to a lot of people these days but, for many of us who were born in the 80s, Amiga is a big part of our youth. We decided to make a list of Amiga emulators for Android for all of the old-school gamers whose heart skips a beat whenever you mention some of the gems of their time.

I was the lucky owner of an Amiga 500+ and looking back now, I can definitely say that this machine was the reason why I fell in love with gaming in the first place.

I can't even begin to count how many hours I've spent playing TVS Boxing (one of my favourite games of all time), Sensible Soccer, Vroom, Afterburner, Lemmings, Turrican, Double Dragon, Golden Axe, Barbarian and the list goes on and on. There are so many titles, it would take a whole article just to write all of them and I'm sure everyone has their favourite one.

If you are feeling nostalgic and you are looking to take a trip down the memory lane to relive the Amiga gaming experience on your mobile device, or if you are just curious to see how games were back in the day you are at the right place. In this article, we will take a look at the best available Amiga emulators for Android. We already covered one of these in our article on 'How to play Amiga games on Android'.