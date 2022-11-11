Indus is hosting a second playtest during the Comic Con in Bengaluru, India

SuperGaming, a mobile game development studio from Pune, India has been working on a futuristic battle royale called Indus for a while now. They have just announced a second playtest for the game that will be held on November 19th and 20th during the Comic Con in Bengaluru.

The first test was held in August, and numerous changes have been made since, which has led to another playtest. Like its predecessor, this will be an invite-only event, meaning all interested players must sign-up via this Google Form. There’s definitely a higher probability of being selected as this test will host 250 players as opposed to last time’s 25.

The community will be able to explore a lot more of what Indus has to offer in this second playtest. On the more technical side, players can expect improvements in visuals, environment, and foliage. The UI has been improved with a more streamlined menu while the game now targets 60fps.

Gameplay wise things look good too. Players will now have access to the entirety of the Virlok map instead of a tiny area like last time. This will allow participants to experience the full power of the battle royale as they make use of the new weapons, melee combat, and gyro support. New threads are coming too with more playable paragons being added.

Speaking about the playtest, SuperGaming co-founder Roby John, said: “Indus is at a stage where within the dev teams we are able to play it in-house regularly, complete with all the feedback from our first community playtest in it. Now we want to open it up to all of you to try it out — bugs, glitches, and all. Your feedback will help us build a better game.”

Last but not the least, all invited players will receive the Indus Battle Kit consisting of a bunch of collector’s items and memorabilia. Find all things Indus, on their official Twitter account.