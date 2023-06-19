Idoly Pride hosts it first collaboration event with the legendary Japanese pop star Hatsune Miku

Recently released idol management simulation game Idoly Pride has made its way onto the scene with a bang, hosting a new collaboration with legendary Japanese pop star Hatsune Miku. This collaboration brings with it a bunch of new songs for you to experience alongside cosmetics, login bonuses, new campaigns, and even the opportunity for your idols to perform alongside Miku herself!

Idoly Pride has had a pretty strong opening, making a name for itself by introducing players to a lovely cast of different idol girls who each have an endearing personality and plenty of great stories beats to discover. Add in the excellent gameplay loop of levelling up and training each of your idols, performing different songs with them, and getting more and more of that sweet story, and it becomes quite an enticing idol management game.

And now, as if to cement itself as a mainstay within the genre, Idoly Pride is showing its opening hand by collaborating with the world-renowned Hatsune Miku herself. This recognizable name is a digital pop star that has been around for ages and is easily one of the biggest pop culture icons within Japan especially, so this is a pretty exciting little crossover.

The collaboration itself brings with it a brand new song to the game, which can be performed alongside Miku herself. Throw in all the free handouts you’ll be able to get simply by logging in, alongside some new gacha campaigns that will up your chance to gather more of the rarest characters, and there's a lot to dig your teeth into with this event.

But don’t take my word for it! You can download Idoly Pride for free at either of the links below this article and give the Hatsune Miku crossover a go yourself!