Idle Obelisk Miner codes (July 2026) - Just keep mining
If you're constantly scouring the Web for your next cosy adventure, chances are you're into ASMR incremental games, which is why our Idle Obelisk Miner codes might just be perfect for you.
| Idle Obelisk Miner
Idle Obelisk Miner is an idle incremental game where you just have to upgrade your pickaxe and keep on mining. The goal is to take down the obelisks and unlock new worlds. It's quite relaxing, so if you want to play it for the ASMR aspect, I strongly recommend it.
I also feel like it's extremely F2P-friendly, and it doesn't ask you to top up every 10 minutes - on the contrary, you will want to top up once you start playing. That is, if you're into the genre.
We'll share all the latest Idle Obelisk Miner codes because this incremental idler is every bit as satisfying as you can imagine. You will be able to claim some free gifts, magnets, relic chests and many other goodies.
I've also shared some other codes that don't exactly give you rewards, but act more like "cheats" - they toggle various in-game commands.
Let's take a look!
Active Idle Obelisk Miner codes
- WOOPWOOPCLOUDSAVE - 25 Relic Chests
- OMGPETS - 50 Charge Magnets, 10 Blue Cows
- SOMANYFOUNDERS - 1 Mythic Chest, 10 Blue Cows
- PETQUESTS - 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts
- FRAY - 1 Mythic Chest
- KOSH - 50 Relic Chests, 10 Blue Cows
- HELLOTHETOWERPLAYERS - 10 Gifts, 250 Gems
- JUSTPUTTHEGIFTSINTHEBAG - 20 Gifts
- OSRS - 25 Relic Chests, 10 Gifts
- TWENTYGIFTSPLS - 20 Gifts
- DISCORDTWOFIVEK - 25 Gifts
- TELLACON - 50 Relic Chests
- TWENTYKFOUNDERSWOAH - 25 Gifts, 120 Relic Chests, 1 Mythic Chest
- THREEYEARS - 30 Gifts
- EASTEREVENTTOMORROW - 10 Gifts
- FROMOBELISKWITHLOVE - 14 Gifts
- RIPCHUCKNORRIS - 20 Gifts
- MAIKERU - 100 Gems, 10 Gifts
- ASCENSION - 21 Gifts
- FUELMEUP - 50 Fuel (must be Obelisk level 18)
- FOUNDERTHIRTYK - 30 Gifts
- ONEMILLIONANDROIDS - 20 Gifts
- ITSABOUTTIME - 1 Divine Chest
- OBELISKREDDIT - 5 Gifts
- VERF - 10 Gifts
- TWOPOINTTWO - 22 Gifts
- TELLACONCODE - 10 Gifts, 10 Blue Cows
- TIMEWARP - 5 Time-Turners
- BIGDUMB - 100 Gems, 10 Blue Cows
- CHECKBOXSAVEGIFTS - 10 Gifts (must be logged in to use the code)
- FOUNDERCODE - 50 Gifts (must be a Founder to use the code)
- MAGOODOG - 50 Relic Chests
- ENRQPGCJSMLVSZ - 10 Gifts
- EIGHTFIVEO - 15 Gifts, 50 Relic Chests, 5 Skill Points, 1 Mythic Chest
- ANYCODESQUESTIONMARK - 250 Gems, 50 Charge Magnets
- NEWOFFLINE - 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts
- KOSHROUNDTWO - 250 Gems, 2 Skill Points
- ONEPOINTSEVEN - 3 Skill Points, 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts
- WORLDTWOBABY - 20 Gifts (must reach World 2)
- WTHREEPTWO - 30 Gifts (must reach World 3)
- ANOTHERWORLDMAKEITSTOP - 40 Gifts (must reach World 4)
Expired/invalid codes
- TWOMOREWINS
- LEFTOVERSUSHI
Miscellaneous codes (in-game toggle codes)
- OB - Shows Obelisks that you have defeated
- NAMEREROLLS - Shows the number of times you rerolled
- FPS - Toggles FPS on the top left
- CHAINBOMBABBREV - Toggle Chain Bomb Abbreviation
- MOREVP - Show More Value Packs in Shop (very useful)
How to redeem codes in Idle Obelisk MinerNot sure how to redeem these yet? Not a problem - we've got the solution, step-by-step:
- Step 1: Open the Menu on the bottom side of the screen (the one where you can make upgrades).
- Step 2: Go to Options.
- Step 3: Select Enter Code.
- Step 4: Type in your code.
- Step 5: Press Submit.
Rewards not working?Some of these have requirements that you must meet before redeeming - for some, you need to unlock certain stages, while for others, you need to be a Founder. Of course, it's all dependent on the version and the point you're at, so just be patient.
How to get more goodies?There are some interesting ones you can input, including some that just toggle funny responses. These might not give rewards, but you can still try them out.
As for the ones that give rewards, the developers will release new additions in the future, and we'll pop them all into the list.
For now, though, why not have a look at other freebies while you wait? Our Dynasty Legends 2 codes and Dragon Village 3 codes are a fantastic place to start!