Idle Obelisk Miner codes (July 2026) - Just keep mining

If you're constantly scouring the Web for your next cosy adventure, chances are you're into ASMR incremental games, which is why our Idle Obelisk Miner codes might just be perfect for you.

Idle Obelisk Miner is an idle incremental game where you just have to upgrade your pickaxe and keep on mining. The goal is to take down the obelisks and unlock new worlds. It's quite relaxing, so if you want to play it for the ASMR aspect, I strongly recommend it.

I also feel like it's extremely F2P-friendly, and it doesn't ask you to top up every 10 minutes - on the contrary, you will want to top up once you start playing. That is, if you're into the genre.

We'll share all the latest Idle Obelisk Miner codes because this incremental idler is every bit as satisfying as you can imagine. You will be able to claim some free gifts, magnets, relic chests and many other goodies.

I've also shared some other codes that don't exactly give you rewards, but act more like "cheats" - they toggle various in-game commands.

Let's take a look!

Active Idle Obelisk Miner codes

WOOPWOOPCLOUDSAVE - 25 Relic Chests

- 25 Relic Chests OMGPETS - 50 Charge Magnets, 10 Blue Cows

- 50 Charge Magnets, 10 Blue Cows SOMANYFOUNDERS - 1 Mythic Chest, 10 Blue Cows

- 1 Mythic Chest, 10 Blue Cows PETQUESTS - 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts

- 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts FRAY - 1 Mythic Chest

- 1 Mythic Chest KOSH - 50 Relic Chests, 10 Blue Cows

- 50 Relic Chests, 10 Blue Cows HELLOTHETOWERPLAYERS - 10 Gifts, 250 Gems

- 10 Gifts, 250 Gems JUSTPUTTHEGIFTSINTHEBAG - 20 Gifts

- 20 Gifts OSRS - 25 Relic Chests, 10 Gifts

- 25 Relic Chests, 10 Gifts TWENTYGIFTSPLS - 20 Gifts

- 20 Gifts DISCORDTWOFIVEK - 25 Gifts

- 25 Gifts TELLACON - 50 Relic Chests

- 50 Relic Chests TWENTYKFOUNDERSWOAH - 25 Gifts, 120 Relic Chests, 1 Mythic Chest

- 25 Gifts, 120 Relic Chests, 1 Mythic Chest THREEYEARS - 30 Gifts

- 30 Gifts EASTEREVENTTOMORROW - 10 Gifts

- 10 Gifts FROMOBELISKWITHLOVE - 14 Gifts

- 14 Gifts RIPCHUCKNORRIS - 20 Gifts

- 20 Gifts MAIKERU - 100 Gems, 10 Gifts

- 100 Gems, 10 Gifts ASCENSION - 21 Gifts

- 21 Gifts FUELMEUP - 50 Fuel (must be Obelisk level 18 )

- 50 Fuel (must be ) FOUNDERTHIRTYK - 30 Gifts

- 30 Gifts ONEMILLIONANDROIDS - 20 Gifts

- 20 Gifts ITSABOUTTIME - 1 Divine Chest

- 1 Divine Chest OBELISKREDDIT - 5 Gifts

- 5 Gifts VERF - 10 Gifts

- 10 Gifts TWOPOINTTWO - 22 Gifts

- 22 Gifts TELLACONCODE - 10 Gifts, 10 Blue Cows

- 10 Gifts, 10 Blue Cows TIMEWARP - 5 Time-Turners

- 5 Time-Turners BIGDUMB - 100 Gems, 10 Blue Cows

- 100 Gems, 10 Blue Cows CHECKBOXSAVEGIFTS - 10 Gifts (must be logged in to use the code)

- 10 Gifts (must be to use the code) FOUNDERCODE - 50 Gifts (must be a Founder to use the code)

- 50 Gifts (must be a to use the code) MAGOODOG - 50 Relic Chests

- 50 Relic Chests ENRQPGCJSMLVSZ - 10 Gifts

- 10 Gifts EIGHTFIVEO - 15 Gifts, 50 Relic Chests, 5 Skill Points, 1 Mythic Chest

- 15 Gifts, 50 Relic Chests, 5 Skill Points, 1 Mythic Chest ANYCODESQUESTIONMARK - 250 Gems, 50 Charge Magnets

- 250 Gems, 50 Charge Magnets NEWOFFLINE - 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts

- 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts KOSHROUNDTWO - 250 Gems, 2 Skill Points

- 250 Gems, 2 Skill Points ONEPOINTSEVEN - 3 Skill Points, 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts

- 3 Skill Points, 25 Relic Chests, 5 Gifts WORLDTWOBABY - 20 Gifts (must reach World 2 )

- 20 Gifts (must reach ) WTHREEPTWO - 30 Gifts (must reach World 3 )

- 30 Gifts (must reach ) ANOTHERWORLDMAKEITSTOP - 40 Gifts (must reach World 4)

Expired/invalid codes

TWOMOREWINS

LEFTOVERSUSHI

Miscellaneous codes (in-game toggle codes)

OB - Shows Obelisks that you have defeated

- Shows Obelisks that you have defeated NAMEREROLLS - Shows the number of times you rerolled

- Shows the number of times you rerolled FPS - Toggles FPS on the top left

- Toggles FPS on the top left CHAINBOMBABBREV - Toggle Chain Bomb Abbreviation

- Toggle Chain Bomb Abbreviation MOREVP - Show More Value Packs in Shop (very useful)

How to redeem codes in Idle Obelisk Miner

Step 1 : Open the Menu on the bottom side of the screen (the one where you can make upgrades).

: Open the on the bottom side of the screen (the one where you can make upgrades). Step 2 : Go to Options .

: Go to . Step 3 : Select Enter Code .

: Select . Step 4 : Type in your code .

: Type in your . Step 5: Press Submit.

Not sure how to redeem these yet? Not a problem - we've got the solution, step-by-step:

Rewards not working?

How to get more goodies?

Some of these have requirements that you must meet before redeeming - for some, you need to unlock certain stages, while for others, you need to be a Founder. Of course, it's all dependent on the version and the point you're at, so just be patient.There are some interesting ones you can input, including some that just toggle funny responses. These might not give rewards, but you can still try them out.

As for the ones that give rewards, the developers will release new additions in the future, and we'll pop them all into the list.

For now, though, why not have a look at other freebies while you wait? Our Dynasty Legends 2 codes and Dragon Village 3 codes are a fantastic place to start!