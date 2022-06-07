Idle Fishing Village Tycoon lets you hire animal companions to help you build your fishing village, now open for pre-registration

Buff Studio's Idle Fishing Village Tycoon is now open for pre-registration on Google Play, letting Android users get first dibs on the relaxing idle title when it officially launches. Players can build their own Fishing Village, level up, boost their stats and more while they watch their animal buddies grow at the same time.

In Idle Fishing Village Tycoon, players can expect to unleash their inner tactician as they strategise the best way to develop their village. At the same time, the idle nature of the game keeps things lighthearted, low-pressure and chill, with a wide variety of adorable animal companions players can collect.

These animals can also be hired as managers to help players transport fish, manage boats and even trade in the marketplace. From the official trailer, it seems like you can hire a penguin to be a bearded pirate captain, or a bunny in a formal suit to help direct the flow of traffic.

The game also features new islands players can discover, as well as unique events they can take part in to score bonus in-game rewards. They can also unlock different boats and upgrade them to elevate their fishing experience.

Since the game is an idle title, players can score in-game goodies even when they're logged off the game. If you're eager to give the game a go, you can pre-register for Idle Fishing Village Tycoon on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, gameplay and vibe.

