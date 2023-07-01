Eversoul is celebrating its sixth-month anniversary with the hammer-wielding Claudia and numerous other events

Kakao Games is hosting a celebration for its popular anime-inspired collectible mobile RPG, Eversoul, as the title completes six months since its launch. Players can participate in this half-anniversary event which will be full of activities and free gifts to collect. Plus, a new Soul is joining the rest of the roster as well.

Kicking off Eversoul’s half-year anniversary are free summons. Everyone will receive up to 100 free summons for just ten consecutive days of logging in. Additionally, the summer-themed event, Wicked Vacation, also goes live until July 19th. It grants even more rewards, including 2,400 Everstones and 20 Normal Summon Tickets.

But the one thing players should look out most for in this update is the new Soul, Claudia. Inspired by none other than the Norse God of Thunder, Thord, Claudia descends into the world of Eversoul wielding the mighty Mjolnir. She is Eden’s Goddess of Thunder and has come to deliver electrifying justice to her foes.

Claudia is as deadly as she is beautiful. That Mjolnir isn’t messing around and will strike anyone that obstructs her path. Enemies are about to get absolutely wrecked with her lightning as she’ll stop at no cost. Claudia’s brute force alone makes her a worthy addition to any team.

Finally, the update refreshes the heroes featured in the Pick-Up Choice Summon Event. For the next week, players will be able to choose from Mephistopheles, Jiho, Velanna, Honglan, Erika, and Aki as their pick-up summon Soul. It’s the perfect opportunity to add any missing characters or just increase the overall strength of the squad.

Celebrate Eversoul’s half-anniversary now by downloading the game using either of the links below. It is free-to-play and features in-app purchases. More information can be found on the official Twitter handle.