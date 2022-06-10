Ice Cream Disaster lets you catch ice cream while UFOs, birds and meteors fall on you, out now on iOS and Android for free

Developer Ramon Bosch has announced the official release of Ice Cream Disaster, a charming and deceptively simple game about catching ice cream on iOS and Android. You'll have to discover the best strategy to use to make sure you catch all of the falling ice cream scoops and balance them as long as you possibly can, all while a wide variety of obstacles fall down on you.

In Ice Cream Disaster, you can take your pick from among nine playable characters and 60 ice cream flavours to catch. Complete your Flavourpedia across nine levels to beat, and try your best to unlock a whole bunch of upgradable cones to up your ice cream catching game.

Of course, catching scoops isn't as easy as it sounds, as there will be tons of different obstacles falling from the sky to put your catching skills to the test. You can expect to see UFOs, flailing birds, wayward logs and even a meteorite hurtling towards your stackable ice cream to end your winning streak.

Ice Cream Disaster is Ramon Bosch's first game, and it's completely free to play (you can even play the game without an internet connection). If you're eager to give it a go, you can download the game on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page, visit the official website for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

