Honkai Impact 3rd sees the Seven Shus reunite in the version 7.5 update

After a successful run of the v7.4 update in Honkai Impact 3rd, HoYoverse has just announced that its successor will be arriving in less than a week. Version 7.5, titled Crusade of Chasing Shadows, is heading to the popular mobile adventure RPG soon and will be focused on Songque and the Langqiu region. Lantern also joins the fray alongside several limited-timed events.

The current storyline in Honkai Impact 3rd ended with Songque and the rest of the crew awakening the Seven Shus despite Lantern’s interference, which led to a massive battle between all of them. Version 7.5 will showcase a celebration in honour of these Seven Shus, who have finally gotten back together.

There’s no time to relax, though. The Ten Faces of Misery are wreaking havoc in Langqiu and Oxia and the awakened Shus will have to join forces once again to put an end to this chaos. Baiji thinks that Songque is vital to stopping this crisis and only she can resolve this calamity. The new story chapter, A Crime Foretold, will chronicle all these events, and it’s guaranteed to be a cracker of a tale.

As for Lantern herself, you can get a closer look at her in this update. She is one of the Seven Shus who is known for her resolve and efficiency. However, her actions leave her under tremendous pressure because of all the collateral damage they cause. Her contrasting backstory makes her quite an interesting character and her S-rank battlesuit will make her even stronger.

Meanwhile, you can also relax a little at the Don’t Look Back arcade in Oxia, where the Non-stop Stage Clears carnival is taking place. Participate in two thrilling games as you take a break from all the chaos around you.

Honkai Impact 3rd’s version 7.5 will be released on June 6th. Visit the official website for more information.