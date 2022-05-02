How many levels does Homescapes have?

Homescapes is one of the most popular match-3 styled game out there, behind Candy Crush Saga, of course. You are actually using these levels to clean up areas of your home, garden, and other in-game areas, depending on what event is going on. In Homescape, you might be wondering how many levels there are within the game.

At the time of writing this article, Homescapes has 8670 levels. Each Thursday or Friday, however, another 15 or so new levels are released. You cannot currently replay levels in Homescape, unless they appear in the Tournament of Champions or as One Shot Levels within the game, so once you get to the end of the rope, you will need to wait until the next 15 or so are released.

When levels do re-appear as One Shot Levels, they are often some of the early levels in the game that you may have forgotten about if you are a die hard Homescape fan. These hard levels between 1 and 54 have been added as One Shot Levels, so far, with more being added in the future.

It is possible that levels are redesigned in the future, as Level 57 and Level 930 have been completely remade and replaced, for reasons not announced to the general public. With new levels being added weekly, you won’t likely run out of Homescape levels if you are just starting now. I, personally, have been stuck on level 419 for quite some time, and had to actually take a break from the game so that Homescape would gift me a Welcome Back bonus, allowing me to use their power-ups to actually complete the level without spending my own, hard-earned cash. Homescape is a pretty fun to play, polished match-3 mobile game, and you won’t run out of content if you start it now.