Easy way to beat level 24 on Homescapes

Homescapes is a very popular match-3 mobile game with thousands of levels to complete. With so many levels, there are often a few that are far more challenging than others. These levels almost seem designed to get you to use up your power-ups or to purchase some items to make it much easier. Level 24 is one of those challenging levels.

When you play Homescape, the different icons that you can match in a level are sort of randomised - with most of them being in a different place each time you play. With this in mind, it is challenging to give direct moves so that you can follow them and beat the game. However, we do know a bunch of tips and tricks that can help you beat the level anyway. Let’s look into how to beat level 24 on Homescapes.

How to beat level 24 on Homescapes?

Level 24 has two goals; connect 40 yellow lamps and connect 40 blue books. You will need to keep this in mind before you start connecting pieces. This level of Homescapes does have a bunch of boxes blocking the screen, so being able to connect pieces near those boxes will make them disappear, and will allow more icons to appear on the screen.

You’ll also want to make power-ups by connecting more than three icons; rockets, bombs, paper planes and rainbow balls will really help you with this level. Going a step further and combining up power-ups to create a bunch of super power-ups for the game. My favourite power-up, personally, is combining the paper airplanes, as they will always attack what you need.

If all else fails, you can use some of your starter power-ups when you enter the level to start with a bit of a heads up. It’s a challenging level, but with some dedication and playing, I am sure you can pass level 24 on Homescapes.