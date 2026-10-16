Hoshikage is a one-fingered sword-battling action game that lets you feel like an anime heroine

Hoshikage is a fast-paced sword-battling sim that lets you slice 'n dice your foes

Use only a single finger to deflect, unbalance and cut down attackers

Feel like an anime hero come to life

I think it's safe to say that Asia's swordplay has completely supplanted anything Europe or beyond has to offer. After all, a shiny sword from Camelot isn't quite as cool as cutting the clouds in flight, or whatever your metaphor of choice is. And newly released sword battler Hoshikage lets you feel exactly like that wuxia, anime-style hero effortlessly taking on your enemies.

What makes Hoshikage stand out is that you use only a single finger to play. With hordes of enemies attacking you left and right, you need to parry and deflect their blows in particular sequences, leaving them staggered. Once all your foes are seeing spots before their eyes, it's time to unleash an Issen, a devastating blow to cut them all down at once.

Slice 'n dice

Hoshikage also has a neat, minimalist aesthetic set in one of those open fields of white flowers with moonlight shining down. It all feels very fancy, but keeps things quite readable as your enemies attack.

Even better, Hoshikage comes bundled with two separate modes, allowing you to play through both story and endless. So whether you're experiencing the tales of your swordswoman, or just slicing and dicing on the bus ride home, you'll have plenty to do.

Personally, I like the 'one finger' vibe of the game. It reminds me of when mobile games were a lot smaller in scale and had room to be quirky while making the most of the touchscreen format. So here's hoping that Hoshikage proves to be a success, and we see more games like it.

But in the meantime, if you want to see what other new games have caught our eye this week, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? Featuring some choice picks from the last seven days for you to try!