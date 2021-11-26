Heroes of Valhalla, a Viking-themed strategy-slash-tower defense game, is out now on Early Access

Games Station Studio has announced the release of Heroes of Valhalla on Early Access. Android players all over the world can now experience what it's like to rise to the occasion and become the mightiest Jarl in all the land in this strategy game with RPG and city builder elements.

Combining the most exhilarating aspects of strategic RPGs with tower defense, Heroes of Valhalla tasks players with building their kingdom from their humble roots on the coast of the Kattegat. Here, you can expand your territory from your rural settlement, defend your land from malevolent forces, and raid neighboring civilizations to gather valuable resources. You'll reap the fruits of your labour as you recruit more gladiators and soldiers to fight the good fight with you.

As you upgrade your stronghold, you'll also have to face more than a whopping 300 waves of enemies that will put your defenses to the test. English, French, and Germanic forces will stop at nothing to invade as well, so you'll have to fortify your Viking town while strategizing the best use of your resources when planning on plundering over a hundred other cities out there.

There are more than thirty heroes to collect with over twenty-five power heroic abilities to develop. If you're eager to give it a go, you can download Heroes of Valhalla on the Google Play Store as it's currently on Early Access at the moment. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay.

