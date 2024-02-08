Heroes of Mavia token adds blockchain elements to the chart-topping strategy game that boasts 1 million global downloads

Preferred Partner Feature

Skrice Studios is gearing up for more milestones with an epic token launch within Heroes of Mavia, boosting Web3 players' engagement within the mobile strategy game. Boasting more than a million downloads globally, the title has been topping app stores for some time now, and here's what you need to know to join in on all the fun.

Top of the charts

Heroes of Mavia is currently enjoying a comfortable top spot in the free games category in China for Android users, with a similar #1 spot on Google Play in Nigeria. It's also dominating the iOS charts in Poland - a testament to the game's strong appeal. The game is #10 in Vietnam on iOS and #3 in Canada on iOS as well.

The new token was revealed at the Token Generation Event (TGE), and will be listed on Bybit, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, and HTX. These leading exchanges will allow the game's 234,000 daily active users to get involved in a variety of ways.

Quality gameplay backed by investors

Given that the game is backed by powerhouses such as Binance Labs, Animoca Brands, Bitkraft, Genblock Capital, Mechanism Capital and Delphi Digital, you can rest assured that your efforts toward acquiring $MAVIA tokens are in good hands.

This new economy adds a fresh layer of gameplay to gathering resources, nabbing loot from your enemies, and rising to the top of the leaderboards. The game also lets you tinker around with different tactics and troop combinations across competitive PvP modes and special events.

Strategic skirmishes and chaotic conquests

The 3D strategy game combines Web2 and Web3 elements to bring you plenty of ways you can flex your tactical prowess across the vibrant land of Mavia. You'll need to construct your humble base from scratch, then steadily build your defences against would-be invaders and build your army for epic battles ahead.

Whether you're cleaving through hordes of enemies with your army of Strikers or sniping stragglers with your Markswomen, you can expand your territories and even team up with friends to dominate the battlefield.

Properly curious about the MAVIA Token now? If all that's got your interest piqued, you can visit the Heroes of Mavia official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. For the more token-savvy players and Web3 experts, the full MAVIA Token guide on the website also details the intricacies of tokenomics, marketplace trading, DAO Governance and more.