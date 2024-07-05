Heaven Burns Red, the post-apocalyptic narrative-driven RPG, is getting an English version published by Yostar Games

Defend the world against the Phage

Created by Visual Arts/Key and WFS

Experience the gripping tale of humanity's last hope

More details to be revealed at Anime Expo 2024

Yostar has officially announced its upcoming RPG Heaven Burns Red crafted in partnership with WFS (of Another Eden fame), offering a narrative-driven experience in cooperation with Visual Arts/Key to be revealed at Anime Expo 2024. In particular, you can look forward to discovering the tale of the determined female protagonists as they navigate a world where they're humanity's last hope, now with an English version after its initial release in Japan in 2022.

Heaven Burns Red boasts Google Play Best of 2022 Awards under its belt, with accolades such as "Best Game 2022", "Story Category Award", and "User Voting Category Game Category Grand Prize". The gripping tale thrusts you into a post-apocalyptic world where unknown lifeforms called the Phage have ravaged the Earth. It's up to you to save what's left of humanity, or else risk the extinction of the entire human race.

Thanks to human resilience, a new ultimate weapon called the "Seraph" was created. Those who are deemed special enough to wield their Seraphim can take up arms against the Phage, and as you form a squad of warriors, you can take advantage of your team's special skills to fight the good fight.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Heaven Burns Red on the App Store or on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.