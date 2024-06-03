Halfling Dale review - "A fantastic text-based RPG to play on a relaxing afternoon"
| Halfling Dale
I've dabbled in quite a few text-based RPGs, and each brings back memories. So was the case with Halfling Dale, and below I'll give you a complete overview of what my experience playing it was, in this Halfling Dale review.
Right off the bat, I wasn't sure what I was getting myself into. The game took me by surprise with the myriad of text, plenty of names (that admittedly I had a tough time remembering at first), and action that made me think it would lead to one thing, but surprised me in other ways.
You are introduced to every character that lives in the Dale, their backgrounds, and you better remember them well, because when it comes to making choices and taking various routes, each one plays an important role.
In short, in Halfling Dale you have the main text, and sometimes you have a few options to choose from that dictate which direction the story unfolds in. It's a "textbook text-based RPG", and if you like that, it's most certainly something that is brilliantly done here.
Of course, you might have to purchase the game to unlock everything, but if this genre is your bread and butter, then by all means it's worth it. Oh, did I mention that romance is not gender-locked? That's a major plus, too!
When opening the upper-right menu while immersed in a story, it's quite plain, but in its defence, I believe the developers put all of their effort into the narrative and the 20+ possible endings.
Therefore, while Halfling Dale is not a game that blows you away with its visuals, the story more than makes up for it.
On the bright side, if you are eager to play the game a certain way and go down a specific route, after your first playthrough you should already know how the main story unfolds. By the time you have to make your choices, you can skip through the text and see what each different choice brings.
I know that certain paths feel "harder" to take than others (who wouldn't want to save the little deer, right?), but they have to be considered in order to see what the outcome is.
It's a cosy game, and you can easily go through all the chapters in one sitting. While the interface and sound feel a little lacking, the narrative is hands-down a 10!