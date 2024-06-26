Guncho, the pistol-toting Wild West puzzle game, is out now on the App Store and Google Play

The Good, the Bad, and the Guncho

Wild West action-puzzler Guncho is out now for iOS and Android

Get it now on Google Play and the App Store, and flex both your brain and trigger finger

Upgrade your skills, use the environment to your advantage and blast your outlaw opponents to kingdom come

Guncho, the Wild West puzzle game where the challenge is "How do I make these people die" and the answer is "use more gun", is out now on the App Store and Google Play. This roguelike action-puzzler is set to take you to the West that never was and strain your brain cells at the same time.

Set in your typical cactus-strewn, ruin-dotted spaghetti western landscape, you play the nameless sombrero-wearing, poncho-donning gunman set to take on hordes of bandits at high noon. In this fast-paced, deadly turn-based puzzle game, you'll always be outnumbered but never outgunned.

You'll need to leverage Guncho's mechanics, tracking and loading your bullets, using limited actions per turn to put yourself in the perfect position to dispatch your opponents. You can also use the environment to your advantage, like by taking cover, kicking dynamite towards opponents or impaling them on cacti with a well-placed shot.

We've been following Arnold Rauer's work for the past few years, so we're very optimistic about Guncho. And it's undeniable that, however cheesy it may be, the world of the Wild West and all its revolver-toting sundown duels is still very evocative, especially with the low-poly art style and musical score accompanying Guncho.

Guncho comes from developer Arnold Rauers, with art & animation by Terri Vellmann, with Sam Webster providing the score. Get it now on your preferred platform, whether that be Steam or, of course, iOS and Android!

