Grand Cross: Age of Titans, Netmarble's highly anticipated new MMO RTS, is due to launch in just a few days

Netmarble has announced that their next big project, the upcoming MMO RTS Grand Cross: Age of Titans, is set to launch awfully soon. It has a set date of August 8th for iOS and Android users alike, so fans of anime-styled games with a deep strategic element and lots of social mechanics are in for quite a treat in only a few days!

Grand Cross: Age of Titans is one that a lot of mobile gamers have had their eye on. Given that it's coming from a developer giant like Netmarble, it’s easy to understand why many would be excited about the prospect of a brand-new MMO from such an esteemed company. But if the pedigree alone isn’t enough to get you excited, the interesting gameplay surely will be!

Grand Cross to me personally looks a lot like something akin to the Total War series. This revolves around the fact that your goal within Grand Cross is to work up your own village, eventually making a fully-fledged city, and then use that city to produce units and resources to assist you in dominating more land and expanding outward. Just like Clash of Clans, right?

Well, not so much when it comes to combat. Combat in Grand Cross is determined within strategic RTS-like combat, though there is a unique spin in the fact that your hero units are quite important. These units seem to be acquired through a gacha system, but they will offer a variety of unique skills and stats that will buff up your army and make combat that much easier.

With that combat played out in real-time and requiring a good bit of micro-management to perform well, it’s clear that Grand Cross is seeking to appeal to fans of truly real-time strategy games as opposed to just simply strategy games. We’ll get to see how that all plays out when it drops in a couple of days!

