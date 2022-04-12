Grammarian Ltd lets you learn proper grammar while working as a grammar validator in 2099, coming to mobile on April 20th

Algorocks has announced an upcoming title that gamifies grammar lessons in a fun and creative way - Grammarian Ltd. The colourful title puts you in the shoes of a fresh graduate of theoretical mathematics, but thanks to a clerical error, you'll have to make a living as a grammar validator in a future where wrong grammar is punishable by law.

The humorous narrative complements the vibrant visuals of Grammarian Ltd, where players can use their earnings to upgrade their living quarters and make their way up in the world. The edutainment title is slated for release on Steam and on mobile on April 20th, and players can level up their grammar prowess from “Junior Passable Intern” to “Editor Extraordinaire” across 80 chapters and over 800 documents.

“I’ve always struggled with grammar. So, I thought, there should be a game for this, right? I mean, with 750 million people learning English as a foreign or second language, you would expect there to be some exciting games to strengthen those skills," says Algorocks founder and CEO Adib Toriq. "But most of the games I found were like chocolate-covered broccoli. Meaning that they offered a benefit, but they were certainly not appetizing. Grammarian Ltd. is our attempt at making a new kind of treat with all the benefits of a traditional learning game. We want the player to feel the enjoyment of the game while at the same time learning grammar.”

If you're eager to give the game a go, Grammarian Ltd will soon be available to download on Steam, the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game, or head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

