Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast tasks players with renovating a run-down kitchen in the latest Kitchen Makeover update

Outplay Entertainment has just released an exciting new update to Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast, letting players customize their very own kitchen in the game. In the Kitchen Makeover update, players can personalize their home screen kitchen to add a new level of gameplay to the mobile culinary puzzle.

The latest update to Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast adds a new tasks system where players need to complete missions as they improve a run-down kitchen they've inherited. They will be trained by Gordon Ramsay, and as they complete levels, they'll earn some in-game cash that'll help them restore the beauty of their kitchen.

“In this incredible new update to my mobile game, Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast, my virtual counterpart helps players explore their creativity to design and customise their very own dream kitchen, while continuing to experience all of the cube matching fun and exclusive real-world recipes they’ve come to enjoy," says Gordon Ramsay.

“We’re delighted to announce the new Kitchen Makeover update, giving our players an entirely new gameplay experience and reward system for the first time since launching earlier this year. With limitless makeover options, the introduction of this new feature is the start of an exciting new chapter for Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast,” says Douglas Hare, CEO of Outplay Entertainment.

There will be thirteen different kitchen sets unlock, as well as extra elements and more special events to be added in the future. If you're eager to get started, you can download Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

If you're on the hunt for more culinary-themed games on your mobile device that'll feed your inner chef, why not have a look at our list of the top 10 best cooking games for Android phones and tablets?