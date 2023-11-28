Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast is putting a trip to Miami up for grabs in its latest giveaway

Outplay Entertainment is giving players plenty of reasons to dive into Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast as the biggest giveaway of the culinary mobile puzzle game begins. In particular, players in the US (excluding Rhode Island), Canada (excluding Quebec) and the UK can score an all-expenses-paid trip to Miami - and all you have to do is clear 10 levels until January 19th next year to get a chance to meet Gordon Ramsay himself.

In the latest giveaway for Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast, you can win a trip for 2 which includes accommodation for 5 days and 4 nights at a luxury hotel in Miami. There are plenty of gastronomic dining experiences as well - even at the newly opened Hell’s Kitchen in Miami.

Along with this festive giveaway and exclusive meet-and-greet come seasonal in-game recipes - Spiced Maple Pumpkin Pie, Salted Caramel Profiterole Hearts, Stuffed French toast and Glazed Parsnips and Carrots.

"What could be a better prize for a Gordon Ramsay fan than to meet the man himself? We’re excited to unveil our latest giveaway that not only gives players the chance to eat at some of Chef Ramsay's top-rated restaurants, but also the opportunity of a rare meeting with the world’s most beloved chef," says Richard Hare, President & Co-founder of Outplay Entertainment.

If you're keen on throwing your name into the hat, you can download Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blas on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game.