Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast boosts the festivities of the season with new recipes, in-game events and more

Outplay Entertainment is joining in on all the festivities this season with its latest update to Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast, letting players enjoy new recipes, themed kitchen decors and in-game events. From now until December 29th, the culinary puzzle game is welcoming back the Baking Bingo and Market Day events, as well as a variety of activities that will give away in-game goodies to players this month.

In Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast, players can expect to earn coins along with decors such as a snow globe, a Christmas tree and stockings to stay in sync with the holidays. Additionally, the Team Trophy Tournament is letting players work in teams in order to score special treats and collect trophies.

Of course, no Christmas update would be complete without festive recipes, namely, the Festive Bombe recipe beginning December 8th and the Kabocha Squash Mac ‘n’ Cheese recipe beginning December 22nd.

“The festive update to Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast is full of seasonal delights and our newest event transports players to beautiful cities around the world - the city of love, Paris, being the first. We wish all our players a fun and relaxing holiday season and hope they enjoy all the seasonal events and content in Chef Blast throughout December, including an exclusive new winter recipe!” says Richard Hare, President & Co-founder of Outplay Entertainment.

If you're keen on experiencing the new update for yourself, you can download Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

