Girls Frontline set to launch its newest Summer-themed event, The Wave Wrangler

Popular mobile strategy gacha RPG Girls Frontline has revealed some details for the upcoming event, The Waves Wrangler. Beginning on the 17th of July, this event comes loaded with two new T-Dolls for players to collect alongside some new challenging missions and even some new story bits too!

Girls Frontline has gathered quite a bit of infamy, or fame depending on who you ask, for being one of the most notoriously difficult and depth-filled gacha games out there. While the premise of becoming a commander of an elite group of Dolls, androids made to wield and personify different real-world weapons, might seem cutesy and fun, this is a world of strife and chaos, and that shows both within the story and the gameplay alike.

Dear Commanders, The T-Doll rescue welfare system is also implemented in the event The Waves Wrangler. You can obtain certain medals and use them to exchange for the limited T-Dolls including Sterling and Model 99. Please refer to the following pictures for more details.… pic.twitter.com/VNsQBoExdp — Girls' Frontline-EN Official (@GirlsFrontlineE) July 14, 2023

Despite this edgier vibe, the next event seems to perhaps be a bit more light-hearted. Titled The Wave Wrangler, this event is Summer-themed, offering up a new tropical location for your Dolls to check out. On top of this, there are also two new team members to add to your group!

These two are Sterling and Model 99. Sterling holds a more officer-like appearance, with a nice jacket full of medals, while Model 99 appears to be a more rough-and-tumble rebel full of spunk. Their abilities have yet to be revealed, but they’re sure to pack a punch.

Alongside the reveal of these new dolls, there are also a few details on the new medals you can grab from the event for your profile as well as some other details on all the handouts players can expect when The Wave Wrangler launches on the 17th. For more information on the event, check out the game’s official Twitter account!

