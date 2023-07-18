News

Girls Frontline set to launch its newest Summer-themed event, The Wave Wrangler

By Connor Derrick
iOS + Android
| Girls Frontline

Popular mobile strategy gacha RPG Girls Frontline has revealed some details for the upcoming event, The Waves Wrangler. Beginning on the 17th of July, this event comes loaded with two new T-Dolls for players to collect alongside some new challenging missions and even some new story bits too!

Girls Frontline has gathered quite a bit of infamy, or fame depending on who you ask, for being one of the most notoriously difficult and depth-filled gacha games out there. While the premise of becoming a commander of an elite group of Dolls, androids made to wield and personify different real-world weapons, might seem cutesy and fun, this is a world of strife and chaos, and that shows both within the story and the gameplay alike.

Despite this edgier vibe, the next event seems to perhaps be a bit more light-hearted. Titled The Wave Wrangler, this event is Summer-themed, offering up a new tropical location for your Dolls to check out. On top of this, there are also two new team members to add to your group!

These two are Sterling and Model 99. Sterling holds a more officer-like appearance, with a nice jacket full of medals, while Model 99 appears to be a more rough-and-tumble rebel full of spunk. Their abilities have yet to be revealed, but they’re sure to pack a punch.

Alongside the reveal of these new dolls, there are also a few details on the new medals you can grab from the event for your profile as well as some other details on all the handouts players can expect when The Wave Wrangler launches on the 17th. For more information on the event, check out the game’s official Twitter account!

In the meantime, why not get started by downloading Girls Frontline for free at either of the links below?

Connor Derrick
Connor Derrick
Connor is a diehard JRPG fan and an equally diehard fan of writing. When he isn’t putting 100+ hours into the latest Atlus release, he’s playing board games with his partner or blasting a mid-2000s punk record. Music, film, writing, and games are his biggest passions, and he hopes to one day unite all of those in some way or another.