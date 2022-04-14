Free Fire immerses players into its lore with Free Fire Tales: The First Battle, adding a new film and a bunch of in-game events

Garena is revealing more details about the lore of Free Fire with Free Fire Tales: The First Battle, letting players interact with a special campaign beginning April 15th. Players can expect an in-game reskin, a new Sci-Turf map, the Hayato House Exploration web event and so much more.

To be released on April 23rd, the main film How To Start A Fire will show Free Fire fans a unique perspective of the narrative through the main character, Hayato Yagami. Hints of Hayato’s tale are also scattered throughout the game, which includes thematic decorative pieces that eagle-eyed players can try to search for. For instance, a movie trailer can be spotted on Training Island, a broken katana can be seen on Spawn Island, footprints have been left behind in Bermuda and so on.

Meanwhile, the Hayato House Exploration Web Event beginning April 15th lets players explore a 3D interactive puzzle at the Hayato house. Players can look for clues and try to unravel the mystery via mini-games and even comics.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, Free Fire is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the narrative, visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Players looking to experience the hit battle royale game with enhanced and high-definition visuals can also download Free Fire MAX on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 Best Battle Royale Games for Android?