G-Star Korea 2026 and G-Con set to showcase the best of Korea's games industry

While Gamescom may dominate the West, for Korean gamers, G-Star 2026 is one to watch

Featuring titans of the Korean gaming industry, it's a mecca for players across the country and beyond

Not to mention hosting fascinating talks by titans of the industry too

While we don't usually cover conferences in great detail, there are a few exceptions. The likes of Gamescom, of course, flash up on our radar, and occasionally we get to hit up other exciting shows. But one we've had our eye on recently is the G-Star 2026 event in South Korea.

Hosted every year, G-Star offers a glimpse into the games industry of one of the biggest spots for mobile on the planet. And even if that's not your cup of tea, there's exciting behind-the-scenes discussions at G-Con that'll fascinate even the most sceptical gamer. Talks such as Shift Up's Kim Hyung-tae and Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami in conversation, or an entire session devoted to Final Fantasy VII's influence on JRPGs make this a mecca for gaming fans.

Be a Star

Out on the show floor, there's set to be many titans of the South Korean games industry (and beyond), including more than a few big names in mobile. So if you're in attendance, you certainly won't be short of things to check out.

Previous conventions have seen the likes of NCSoft, Kakao Games and Netmarble in attendance. And given this is a trade show, those of you lucky enough to head along will likely get glimpses of some exciting upcoming projects.

But if you're not lucky enough to be in Korea when G-Star 2026 is underway, don't worry. Because more than likely we'll be covering any big mobile news that comes out, so watch this space for more!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other great games to play on mobile, then we have you covered. Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some choice picks that have launched over the last 11 months! Phew, we're nearly at another year already.