Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile is shutting down its servers in March 2024

Last year, Square Enix released Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile, a highly anticipated mobile adaption of the super popular anime series of the same name. It featured a 3D fighter arena approach with strategy and turn-based elements unlike the usual gacha system (although it does exist). However, it looks like the title didn’t perform according to SE’s expectations as they’re ending services early next year.

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile has been around for only a little over a year and will unfortunately be terminated on March 29th, 2024. While the developers acknowledge the positive feedback they received, they do mention a sect of players being unhappy with the content. This was addressed by a first-anniversary update that overhauled lots of mechanics and rebalanced the game.

Not much success was seen, and it became even more challenging to maintain operational services, hence the decision to sunset the title. While the game will be updated over the next few months, these patches will only bring back older events and gachas. In addition, the original story will not be featured anymore. It will release as a voice drama between January and March 2024.

Since the announcement came as a surprise, a lot of players may have unused in-game currency linked to their accounts. Square Enix will be refunding everyone, with more details being announced at a later date. It is important to note that the app must not be deleted or reinstalled during this period as it may hamper the process.

The termination of the Japanese version means that a Western release is not going to happen anymore. If you're still interested in the game, check it out using either of the links below. You can also visit the official website for additional information, especially regarding the refund process.