Friends & Dragons adds new Beastfolk species to the strategic RPG on November 24th

Friends & Dragons has just announced an exciting new update coming to the strategic tile-based RPG next week. The new Species Beastfolk can thrive in their natural element when their HP hits below 50% - thanks to their primary attribute, they can gain up to 20% less damage to make sure they boost their own survivability compared to their squishier partymates.

In Friends & Dragons, players can add the mighty Beastfolk to their roster of characters as soon as the update goes live on November 24th. In particular, Bramble is a fierce Warrior who can keep your squad safe as an impenetrable tank. Bramble can also eliminate weaker foes in a single blow - a quality you can expect from a formidable 5-star front line fighter.

Primrose, on the other hand, is a Princess that offers invaluable support to her teammates by boosting everyone's damage output, while the 3-star mage Oleander can deal devastating attacks from afar.

The devs are also prepping for a special Christmas and New Year event soon, making sure to ramp up the festivities when the holidays roll around. If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can download Friends & Dragons on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

