FreeCell lets you play the classic card game for a minimal fee, out now on Android from Kemco

Go back in time with this timeless classic

Handy Undo function

Comes with a guide feature

Collect rewards while playing

Kemco has announced the official launch of FreeCell for Android, adding a premium fee to the solitaire card game to keep pesky ads and in-app purchases at bay. In particular, you can get your hands on the classic for a minimal price tag of $1.99, now with smooth animations to keep your solitaire prowess on point.

In FreeCell, you can look forward to sorting your cards and hitting high scores, with a handy guide function that helps you out in a pinch. You can also collect rewards for all your hard work to keep you motivated with each new round.

Personally, I've never really tried to play FreeCell before, but the visuals here harken to the good ol' days when solitaire was really the only thing you could play on your computer. This version also offers different options such as toggling the vibration on or off, adjusting the animation speed, or allowing the Undo function in case you make any mistakes - a welcome feature that you don't often see in old-school card games.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more card-based shenanigans on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best card games on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out FreeCell on Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.