Fortnite is expanding its Crew Pack with the fully customisable Photonic Legacy Pickaxe

Fortnite's Crew Pack has been quite a welcome addition to the battle royale as the monthly subscription gives access to the new battle pass, 1,000 Vbucks, and a usually cool-looking cosmetic set as well. Sure, it may disappoint sometimes, but it's worth it more often than not.

While is it still early to make an announcement for next month’s Crew Pack, Epic Games has dropped a surprise addition to the service. Launching today is the new Photonic Pickaxe that will be part of the Legacy Sets. It has been made exclusively for Crew Pack owners and those who purchase the pick by May 31st, 2023 will get access to it.

The Photonic Legacy Set Pickaxe is a fully customisable tool, with the base model being unlocked instantly for current Crew Pack owners. Those that buy it now will also receive it instantly alongside the other bonuses. After this, for every month a player possesses an active Crew Pack sub, they will unlock the next stage of the pickaxe, with six of them in total.

That means Epic has managed to string you along for another six months, provided you want to unlock all of Photonic’s colours and alt styles. Speaking of which, here they are:

Stage One – The based model of the Photonic Striker Pickaxe

Stage Two – The Advanced Style which makes it kinda bigger

Stage Three – The Cyberlight Style which makes the tool a dual-wielding one

Stage Four – Turned Style which is still dual-wielding

Stage Five – A single Complex Style

Stage Six – Three new colours in addition to the Energy Orange, which are Laser Red, Radiant Blue, and Magnetic Green.

What are you waiting for then? Purchase the November 2022 Crew Pack for access to the Inkquisitor Skin and the new Photonic Striker Pickaxe.

Download Fortnite now from the official website or play using XCloud.