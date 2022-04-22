Fortnite hosting collaboration with the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan

In yet another massive collaboration, the legendary battle royale Fortnite is set to include a small crossover with the equally legendary rap group the Wu-Tang Clan. This event features some new skins inspired by outfits the group wears, some new loading screens, and a few other cosmetic items.

Everyone knows the Wu-Tang Clan. To be quite honest, this might just be the most recognizable crossover Fortnite has ever hosted, rivalled only by the likes of Star Wars or maybe Halo. But Wu-Tang is a name that even your parents will recognize. They are the rap group, at least in the Americas, though I suspect they’re just as big a name everywhere else.

Combine that with Fortnite, which has basically also become a household name at this point, and it, strangely enough, makes a lot of sense that the two are clashing. As for what is actually being made available in-game during this clash, we’ve got two skins announced so far; Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E. These two skins are inspired by some of the Wu-Tang Clan members' outfits from back in their heyday. Alongside the skins, we’ve also got a new backbling and a new pickaxe as well.

The backbling is inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan’s emblem, a globe surrounded by their name, and is also reactive, meaning it will react to any music you come across with it equipped. The pickaxe is a bundle of spray-paint cans wrapped up in a rope, showing off the rebellious nature the Wu-Tang Clan is known for. It is also reactive and will spray different colours upon hitting anything with it.

All of this is tied up with a new glider, weapon wrap, new spray, and banner, all inspired by Wu-Tang merchandise. Also of note is the planned real-world apparel collaboration between the two brands, which will actually bring the skins that are going to be available into the real world, allowing you to sport the same outfit as your character if you desire.

Given the number of people who still adore the Wu-Tang Clan’s music, this crossover will probably be quite popular. If you yourself are looking to grab these limited-time items as well, you can download Fortnite for free on the Epic Games website.