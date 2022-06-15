Fortnite's Rainbow Royale celebrations return with free items with another event in September

We’re halfway through Pride Month but the celebrations aren't stopping just yet. Now, the extremely popular battle royale, Fortnite, is entering into the fray with to commemorate Pride Month. To celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, Fortnite’s popular Rainbow Royale is making a return, albeit in September. It does seem a little weird for the event to come back a few months after Pride celebrations are over, but then what reason do you need to celebrate Pride? Any time is great to raise awareness and inclusivity for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Of course, that doesn’t mean there is nothing going on in Fortnite right now to celebrate pride. Epic has brought back items from last year’s Rainbow Royale to the Item Shop. What’s more, is that all of these are available for no cost at all! All players need to do is drop into the game, and claim all these items before June 16th at 8 pm ET. Here’s a list of free items available that can be used to colour the island in all shades of the rainbow:

Four Rainbow Royale sprays that encompass the vibrancy of the event - Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Llama, Vibrant Boogie, and Vibrant Star

The Sunshine and Rainbows wrap

Take a ‘bow emote

While we don’t really know much about this year’s Rainbow Royale, here’s a little recap on what happened last July. Fortnite saw the addition of rainbow flag props and tracks from Love ISLV’s playlist that consisted of LGBTQIA+ artists like Lil Nas X, King Princess, Ben Platt, Daya, Kim Petras, and more. Expect the same amount of fun if not more to return with Rainbow Royale 2022!

Show your support to the LGBTQIA+ community and download Fortnite for free through the official website for Android users or use XCloud if you want to play on iOS. Don’t forget to claim the free items before tomorrow.