Fortnite's latest Level Up Pack for Chapter 3: Season 3 features the Phantasm set and 28 levels up for grabs

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 – Vibin’ has been out since June and will stick around until mid-September. Besides the usual 100 levels to complete the battle pass, players must double this amount and reach the level 200 milestone if they wish to unlock all the super styles, Indiana Jones set, and everything this season has to offer. Now that’s a mammoth of a task if you’re not grinding a lot. To make it a little easier, Epic has launched level up packs each season granting players a new cosmetic set and bonus levels.

Fortnite’s latest level up pack is called Phantasm and is now available in the Item Shop. It contains the Phantasm Skin with an additional Hat that can be added, alongside numerous quests that grant other parts of the set and up to 28 levels that can be attained by the end of this season. The pack can be purchased from the shop for 1,200 Vbucks and it can be gifted to someone as well.

Once players have purchased the pack, things are quite simple. Every week, for four weeks, seven new quests will be released. That means a total of 28 quests will be available, with each granting one level. Each level this season is 80,000 XP so completing all quests will grant a total of 22,40,000 XP. Do remember that the missions will expire once the season ends, which is September 17th as of now.

Here's a look at the rewards available with each week’s quests, with the first one already available.

Week One (live) – The Beyond Portal Back Bling and the Spectral Vision Wrap

Week Two (August 25th) – The All-Seeing Scythe Pickaxe

Week Three (September 1st) – Ruby Revenant Style of The Beyond Portal Back Bling and The All-Seeing Scythe Pickaxe

Week Four (September 8th – Helmeted alt Style of the Phantasm Outfit

