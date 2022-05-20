Fortnite takes players to the highest ground with the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle and Cup

General Kenobi...you are a bold one

Hello there!

Even if you didn’t see the picture or title above, those two words should make it very clear who I’m talking about. As a treat to all Star Wars fans, one of the series’ most iconic characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi has used his hyperdrive to blast his way into the Fortnite universe. As a celebration of the upcoming series based on the character, Kenobi has been turned into a playable hero in Fortnite, with his own accessories and tournament to go along with it. The Obi-Wan Kenobi set will be available in the Item Shop from next week on May 26th.

Fortnite’s take on Obi-Wan Kenobi is reminiscent of his Star Wars looks with him donning his Jedi robes and rocking that classy beard like he will do in the series launching on May 27th on Disney+. The force wielder's Fortnite counterpart will come up with four different accessories besides the skin.

These include the Desert Essentials Back Bling that has been incorporated into the skin itself, the Jedi Interceptor Glider that screams Starfighter, Obi-Wan’s Message Emote that encodes a significant transmission and since we already saw lightsabers throughout the course of the game, Kenobi’s pickaxe will be his trusty Blade instead. All of the above is coupled in a bundle containing an additional Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen.

As seen with most of the newly launching skins based on something, is a contest to tag along. This time is no different as May 22nd will mark the day of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup. It is a Battle Royale Duos competition that will obviously bring back the Star Wars items – Lightsabers and the E-11 Blaster Rifles. It is a three-hour-long contest and will give participants a chance at obtaining the new bundle early.

Ascend to the higher ground by buying the new Obi-Wan Kenobi on Fortnite. Download the game on Android via the official website and play on iOS via XCloud. May the force be with you!