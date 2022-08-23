Fortnite's Destiny 2 collaboration features Zavala, Ikora Rey, and the Exo Stranger skins

With the recent Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite, which is one of the biggest yet, it didn’t seem like Epic Games would be planning another considering they’ve got their hands full. But a few leaks suggested that another crossover with a popular MMO was imminent and lo and behold, it has been revealed. Epic has just announced a partnership with Bungie’s Destiny 2, featuring three new skins that should be live in the Item Shop soon.

As part of the Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration, players will be able to get their hands on the Legends of Light and Dark – Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and the Exo Stranger who will join the Item Shop today, August 23rd, at 8 pm ET. A rendition of an iconic map from Destiny will also be available in Fortnite as part of this event.

Let’s dive right into the main attraction itself – the skins. Each Destiny 2 skin comes with its own Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Glider, and honestly, these have to be some of the cleanest looking cosmetics out there. Commander Zavala, Vanguard of the Titan class comes with the Targe Back Bling, Crown-Splitter Pickaxe, and the Zavala Shader Sparrow Glider.

Ikora Rey, the Vanguard of the Warlock class and the greatest Crucible champion will be seen wielding her Black Talon Pickaxe, alongside the Ophiuchus Back Bling and the Ikora Shader Sparrow Glider. Finally, Elisabeth Bray, or the Exo Stranger will be seen with her Pouka Back Bling, The Lament Pickaxe, and her version of the Sparrow Glider. Additionally, the Investigate Emote will be available in the Item Shop as well.

Javelin-4 is the iconic Destiny map that will be available via the Discover section. It has been created by team PWR. Players must take over Control Points and hold them to gain points. The first team to 200 points wins.

Get your hands on the new gear by downloading Fortnite now through the official website or play using XCloud.