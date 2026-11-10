Forgotten Memories: Definitive Edition is now free forever on iOS and Android

Admission free

Experience Rose Hawkins' survival horror adventure for free

Definitive Edition adds checkpoint saves and bug fixes

Remastered is discounted to $1.99 until November 13th

Free forever is a big promise, but Psychose Interactive has a fairly good reason for making it. Forgotten Memories: Definitive Edition, the studio’s survival horror from 2015, is now free on iOS and Android. No, this isn’t a weekend giveaway or one of Epic Games' weekly freebies. It’s staying that way.

You play as Rose Hawkins, who wakes up in an abandoned asylum while searching for a missing girl called Eden. It’s slow, third-person 90s-style horror, with puzzles, a torch and never quite enough ammo.

The asylum is split into different wings, and most of your time will be spent figuring out which locked door to open next. Our original review compared it closer to a point-and-click adventure, and with that many keys and locked doors, it’s probably true. The scares tend to land on the way back, once you’ve got what you came for and have to walk past the mannequins again.

It’s properly old-fashioned about the rest. You fight with a lead pipe and a bit of timing, and the torch battery runs down. Saving originally meant finding a computer and spending one of a limited stock of floppy disks, in the style of early Resident Evil, so dying could cost you half an hour.

Forgotten Memories: Remastered smooths some of the bugs out. It’s the rebuilt version that launched on mobile two years ago, with new lighting and checkpoint saves.

If the free one gets under your skin, the sale is the cheap way up. The Definitive Edition is free now on the App Store and Google Play. Forgotten Memories: Remastered is US$1.99 instead of US$6.99 on the App Store until Friday, November 13th.

Friday the 13th. Hmm…

A good chunk of our list of the best horror games on Android still charges for admission.