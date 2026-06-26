TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is free on the Epic Games Store this week

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is free on EGS until July 2nd

The retro-styled brawler received a good review from our very own Catherine

Sadly, I don't think Shredder actually gets his revenge

There's always been a part of me that prefers villains in media. In Doctor Who, I'm a big fan of the Daleks, Darth Vader is infinitely cooler than Luke Skywalker, and the Joker is far more compelling than the overly stoic Batman. So when I first came across TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, I found myself thinking, “Ah, I hope it gets it.” And while there's practically no chance of me getting what I want there, I can at least find out for free thanks to the Epic Game Store.

That's right, as part of Epic's ongoing program, you can grab the brawler for free until July 2nd. And while I agree it’s a little uncouth to quibble over the quality of something when the price is zero, it's certainly a better offering than last week's Construction Simulator 3. Not only did that confirm I have no business being within 100 yards of a building site, but it just wasn't that fun.

Grab a slice of retro-styled brawling

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, meanwhile, is a great time, if Catherine's review is anything to go by. She posits that if you're a fan of the turtles, obviously, and possess a penchant for retro beat 'em ups like Streets of Rage , then there's plenty to enjoy here. Best of all, the stages aren't overly long, meaning it's great for picking up and playing here and there when you're on the go.

It's also worth pointing out that Catherine reviewed the Netflix version. Now, while there are no massive differences between the two, there's always a chance that Leonardo and the boys could eventually be removed from Netflix. This is the nature of subscription services. So, even if you've played it there, it's worth picking up here just in case the itch comes back in the future. Even if you don’t get to play as Shredder to claim that titular revenge.