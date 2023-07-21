Food Words: Cooking Cat Puzzle lets you learn about food and words with adorable cats, out now on Android

T-Bull S.A. has announced the official launch of Food Words: Cooking Cat Puzzle, letting players get their hands on an adorable combination of puzzles and cooking on Android. The word puzzle-slash-cooking game offers charming 2D visuals complemented by a relaxing score that serenades players in the background.

In Food Words: Cooking Cat Puzzle, players can look forward to travelling across different countries to uncover new recipes while whipping up delectable treats along the way. Players can unlock new stages as they clear each level, as well as challenge their puzzle-solving prowess with new recipes. Levels are timed as well, so players will have to flex their cognitive muscles and expand their culinary skills to progress.

The relaxing game also seems like it's a great way to boost your knowledge of different food items across the globe as well as increase your vocabulary while you're at it. Of course, all these are presented with cuddly cat companions that will guide you through the levels. The feline furries are adorably donned in themed outfits as well, because who doesn't love a cat in costume?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the charming game yourself, you can do so by downloading Food Words: Cooking Cat Puzzle on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Discord channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, or head on over to the official website for more info on the developers as well.