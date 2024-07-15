Flying Ones tests your hand-eye coordination with colourful axolotl-esque creatures, out now on iOS and Android

How fast can you catch those colours?

In case you missed it, Uralys has officially launched Flying Ones, the studio's casual mobile title that puts your quick reflexes to the test. Check to see if your hand-eye coordination is on point by catching similar hues that pop up on screen, all presented with vibrant bursts of colour and axolotl-esque creatures floating above rainbow skies.

In Flying Ones, the goal is simple enough - all you really have to do is switch up the creatures to catch similar colours in time. It's when things start to move a little faster that the challenge comes in - you'll have to make sure your reflexes are up to the task, as one wrong move will penalise you with losing a life. Catching more objects ramps up your score, but missing them will keep whittling down on your lives until you run out of them.

In case you're itching to duke it out with other players across the globe, the leaderboards should help you get your fix. Each competitive season will test you to your limits, and if you'd like to practice your hand-eye coordination, you can take on the daily challenges and earn cool rewards as you go along.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Flying Ones on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

