Fishdom Minigame solutions
Stuck on one of Fishdom's many minigames? Take a look at this list for some helpful tips!
Fishdom is a match-3 puzzle game developed and published by Playrix all the way back in 2008. It has miraculously remained one of the most popular games of its genre, with over 100 million downloads across several platforms. It even made the Editor’s Choice list on Google Play. The premise of making matches to build a variety of aquariums with several kinds of fish can clearly keep people coming back for more. Not only do they get to match what looks like seashells, pearls, and starfish, but they also use fun boosters. Whether they’re in-game or pre-level, boosters are always helpful when stuck on a level. There’s more to Fishdom than just the main game, however. It also has fun minigames.
These minigames appear randomly in place of a typical matching level, indicated by a puzzle icon. After playing a certain amount of match-3, there will be an option to play a random minigame. Completing them successfully will let players earn diamonds and coins, which can be used to buy fish and aquarium decorations. All minigames involve getting a fish away from danger, whether it’s a shark, crabs, jellyfish, etc. Also included are propellers and/or pins, the former needing to be rotated while the latter would have to be pulled. Move them the wrong way and the fish will die, and the level will be lost. Thankfully Fishdom allows replays. If players find themselves stuck on any minigame, here are some Fishdom Minigame solutions on how to move forward.
1
Jellyfish Attack
Playing as a clownfish, your first obstacle is a broken column. You’ll have the option to choose between a pickaxe or a stick of dynamite to remove it. The pickaxe doesn’t do anything, and somehow the dynamite works underwater, so use that. Next is a small kelp forest, and you have to pick either a chainsaw or gardening shears to cut through. Either can cut through, so it doesn’t matter which you choose. The last obstacle is a big pink jellyfish, and what you have to fight with is a fishhook or a shield. While the latter blocks the jelly, it doesn’t get rid of it. The fishhook actually takes the jellyfish away, allowing the clownfish to pass and win the game.
2
Octopus Treasure
The objective here is to swim through a cavern to reach the octopus and gain his treasure. You have to get through bigger and bigger fish in the way, however. How? By eating them. Each enemy fish has a number above their heads, including your clownfish, who starts with a three. Trying to eat a fish with a higher number than you won’t let you advance, so don’t even try. Eating a fish with a lower number increases yours, and eventually, you’ll be able to eat a whole shark. Get your number higher than the octopus to eat him and win.
3
Fish Out of Water
This is basically Where's My Water? but with a clownfish instead of an alligator. The clownfish is stuck in a puddle of water in a pipe system, and it’s your job to rotate the pipes so the water reaches him. Be careful, as ALL the water needs to get to him, not just some of it, so he can escape the pipes. There are three different pipe shapes to work with: elbow, T-shape, and straight. Additionally, there are also three separate openings the water will flow through, meaning you have to arrange the pipes to accommodate all three. When arranged properly, water will go through all three sections of piping to the one exit where the clownfish is. After he leaves, you win.
4
Save the Fish 1
There are several versions of this, so we’ll go through all of them. The first involves a female fish trapped behind some coral and several huge guard fish. For the clownfish to save her, he has to eat the bigger fish. There are numbers over the clown and guard fish, plus numbers in bubbles. The clownfish starts with 15, so have him eat the fish with a 10 first. Don’t try to eat a fish with a number higher than the clownfish because you’ll have to start the game over. Pop a bubble with a number (x4, for example) to increase the clownfish number and continue eating. Rinse and repeat until the clownfish reaches the female fish and eats the coral, winning the minigame.
5
Save the Fish 2
Basically the same as the first, only the clownfish is trying to get treasure from an octopus. Also, this particular minigame takes place in small rectangles of ocean stacked on top of each other. It may be more enclosed, but that doesn’t affect gameplay. The clownfish starts with the number four, so he has to pop the available x4 bubble before he can eat any fish. Things might be tricky at first, as eating a certain sequence of fish won’t be enough to take on the octopus. Have the clownfish first eat the three lantern fish with the five, 10, and 20 above their heads. Pop the x10 bubble and then proceed to eat the two sharks with 80 and 90. The clownfish will have enough to defeat the octopus and gain his treasure.
6
Save the Fish 3
Another pipes one, though you only have one set of pipes to connect at two separate times. These are relatively easy, as all you need to do is move squares with different pipe shapes. The first one just has you connecting an elbow pipe to another elbow and a straight one. Pull the pin and the fish receives water. Next, you need to connect an elbow and two straight pipes to two elbows and two straights. Move one of the straights first, then the elbow, and then move the other straight down and to the right before pulling the pin. Once again, the fish has water.
7
Save the Fish 4
With this one, matching the same single-coloured bars on one line will make them disappear and lower the fish to the water. Colours usually consist of green, red, yellow, and purple. There are small, medium, and large bars all arranged out of sync in different ways, and they have to fit together like puzzle pieces. Move them left, right, or down to make them all connect. If you can’t make a row fit, look to the one underneath - that usually works. After all the bars are gone, the fish will reach the water.
8
Save the Fish 5
Another fish in a pipe system, only this time the pipes look like springs and there’s sewage water to avoid. Extend the spring pipes to make the blue water flow to the stuck fish. You’ll have to do this three times. The first one is easy; extend one spring pipe left, another up, and the last right. With the second, move left, then take two rights. Finally, for the last one, the spring pipes go left, up, left, and down. It’s surprisingly not that hard to avoid sewage water.
9
Save the Fish 6
A clownfish has to safely make it through a tunnel system fraught with enemies. You’ll need to pull pins to keep the fish safe and keep their enemies like jellyfish and sharks away. The first obstacles are two pins and a jelly. You have no choice but to pull the pin blocking the jelly to pull the pin blocking the fish. Next, there’s some trash in the way. Take the pin in front of the pipe to suck the trash in, then move the second pin to allow the fish to pass. Lastly, removing the pin over the shark sucks him towards a fan, which means the fish can move forward safely.
10
Save the Fish 7
This last one involves propellers. When the clownfish is first being chased by a shark, rotate the propeller right to get away. Then you’ll reach a three-pronged propeller with one prong blocking some green gas. Avoid the gas by turning the propeller clockwise. Next, you have to deal with two propellers and two enemy crabs. Turn the first propeller counterclockwise until the fish reaches the second. Then turn the second clockwise to get the fish to safety.
These are all of the Fishdom minigame solutions!