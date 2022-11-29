Stuck on one of Fishdom's many minigames? Take a look at this list for some helpful tips!

Fishdom is a match-3 puzzle game developed and published by Playrix all the way back in 2008. It has miraculously remained one of the most popular games of its genre, with over 100 million downloads across several platforms. It even made the Editor’s Choice list on Google Play. The premise of making matches to build a variety of aquariums with several kinds of fish can clearly keep people coming back for more. Not only do they get to match what looks like seashells, pearls, and starfish, but they also use fun boosters. Whether they’re in-game or pre-level, boosters are always helpful when stuck on a level. There’s more to Fishdom than just the main game, however. It also has fun minigames.

These minigames appear randomly in place of a typical matching level, indicated by a puzzle icon. After playing a certain amount of match-3, there will be an option to play a random minigame. Completing them successfully will let players earn diamonds and coins, which can be used to buy fish and aquarium decorations. All minigames involve getting a fish away from danger, whether it’s a shark, crabs, jellyfish, etc. Also included are propellers and/or pins, the former needing to be rotated while the latter would have to be pulled. Move them the wrong way and the fish will die, and the level will be lost. Thankfully Fishdom allows replays. If players find themselves stuck on any minigame, here are some Fishdom Minigame solutions on how to move forward.