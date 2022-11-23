Final Fantasy Brave Exvius launches a new crossover with NieR: Automata tomorrow

Square Enix has just announced a new crossover for their tactical mobile RPG Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. As the holiday season comes closer, players can enjoy a collaboration with the popular video game NieR: Automata. The event begins tomorrow and will be available until December 14th.

During the NieR: Automata crossover on Final Fantasy Brave Exvius players will be able to obtain collab units and rewards through limited-time events. Since Black Friday is also coming, players can get their hands on a tonne of items like Black Friday 2022 Special Bundles with an NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Ticket, a Mystery Crystal, and more until November 30th.

To kick things off, iconic characters from the NieR universe are going to be part of this event. These include 2B and A2, both of which are Neo Vision units available in featured summons. Vision Cards can be further unlocked by awakening these heroes to EX+3.

These two characters can be obtained from the 2B/A2 – Neo Vision – Step-Up Summon, where one of them is guaranteed at the sixth step. In addition to this, players will receive a free 10 summons every day that assures a 5-star/NV per summon. A total of 210 summons can be gathered on launching the game daily.

Further, players can participate in the Destroy the Machine Lifeform event where they take on Engels, the raid boss. Rewards include the 2B unit and event currency. This cash can be used to perform box summons for even more goodies like Emil’s Head, Super Trust Moogle that guarantees 2B, and recipes for various equipment upgrades.

To top it off, are some more rewards. During this event period, multiple login rewards such as lapis, NV Guaranteed 10+1 Summon Tickets, transcension pearls and more will be granted. Even the Producer has a present for everyone which includes 2,000 lapis.

Get your hands on these collaboration units and all the rewards by downloading Final Fantasy Brave Exvius now for free.