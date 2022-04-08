Figure Fantasy x That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime collab: Everything you need to know

Preferred Partner Feature

Fresh off the exciting musical mayhem that is the Hatsune Miku x Figure Fantasy collab, the figurine-themed mobile RPG from Komoe Technology Limited is once again welcoming a new set of figures into the game. In the Figure Fantasy x That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime crossover event, players can expect new figurines and tons of cool in-game giveaways for a limited time.

New figurines joining the fray

Figure Fantasy is welcoming the popular That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime IP into the game along with all-new limited figurines "Rimuru Tempest" and "Milim Nava". Rimuru Tempest will also have a rate-up chance in the gacha pool to help players bag the new figurine more easily during the event.

Rimuru is a "Vanguard" figurine that pays homage to the OG franchise with the classic "Gluttony" skill, while pink ponytailed Demon Lord "Milim Nava" is a special "Star Destiny Figurine" that's up for grabs throughout the collab.

Limited edition costumes

When players purchase special packs, they can acquire Special Edition Costumes "Rimuru - Demon Lord's Throne Ver." and "Milim - Demon Lord's Daily Ver." Slime "Rimuru Tempest" and his best mate "Milim Nava" will come from "LET'S RED" and "SNOW-A" brands, giving players some flexibility when they're building their roster.

These 1/7 figurines have their own unique attributes as well - for instance, "Milim Nava" doesn't require any upgrades as a special "Star Destiny Figurine".

Special achievement tasks and limited bonuses

The "Demon Lord's Descent" Series Events will let players earn a "Milim Nava" figurine and "Star Crystals" upon clearing event goals, while the Figurines' World Adventure Achievement Tasks reward players with goodies such as "Rimuru Tempest" and "Limited Blind Box Cards".

When players upgrade "Rimuru Tempest" to "Collector 3 Stars", they will be able to unlock a pack that will give away a free Collab Special Edition "Demon Lord's Throne Ver.", while upgrading to "Collector 5 Stars" will give away an Event Exclusive Dynamic Emote.

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities of the limited collab event such as login bonuses and limited packs, you can download Figure Fantasy on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.

