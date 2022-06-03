Figure Fantasy: What you need to know about the Sweet Home collab event

Preferred Partner Feature

All the details about Figure Fantasy's latest crossover event

With Yuki's light and bubbly persona, will she be able to survive the dreary doomsday when it finally descends into Figure Fantasy? Thankfully, the heroes of the next collab event for the figurine-themed mobile RPG are happy to lend a helping hand - and here's everything you need to know about the Figure Fantasy x Sweet Home crossover.

The mutant Hyun Cha joins the fray

Komoe Technology Limited's 3D idle game is welcoming a new figurine into its miniature world - "The Fearless Hyun Cha" hails from the hit doomsday-themed comic "Sweet Home", and will shed his own ray of light into the darkness as a 1/7 scale figurine.

A victim of bullying in school, Hyun Cha chose to be a light in the dark when the apocalypse dawned, and became the noble guardian of Green Home's residents. In Figure Fantasy, fans can expect to nab this FULI Defender figurine with a rate-up chance in the gacha pool during the collab event.

A new story dungeon to explore

The exciting crossover event also comes with a fresh story dungeon titled Unexpected Guest, letting players score exclusive in-game goodies for a limited time. Clearing the achievements in this new dungeon rewards players with special puzzle prizes.

Goodies acquired from the "Monster Paradise" challenge dungeon can be used to redeem a limited display shelf furniture set to spruce up your Otaku Zone. You can also score "Special Infector" and "Limited Blind Box Cards" to boot.

Limited-time events and rewards galore

During the collab, players can look forward to the special edition skin, "Hyun Cha Shadow of Desire Ver." Meanwhile, the "Attack of the Infected" event lets fans obtain an exclusive collab emote simply by upgrading Hyun Cha to a certain star level.

To top it all off, the collab limited frame "Homeland Watcher" is also up for grabs for anyone who simply logs into the game during the crossover event. And finally, sharing the collab content "Dawn of the Infected" on social media rewards anyone with free Diamonds as a "thank you".

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities during this limited crossover, you can download Figure Fantasy on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page or visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.