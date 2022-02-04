Figure Fantasy's Hatsune Miku collab event starts today, welcoming the virtual singer's figurine into the game

Preferred Partner Feature

Komoe Technology Limited has officially launched its latest collaboration event for Figure Fantasy, its 3D idle game on mobile. Featuring an exciting team-up with virtual singer Hatsune Miku, the figurine-themed RPG is adding tons of deluxe givebacks and a brand new figure into the game.

In the Figure Fantasy x Hatsune Miku collab, players can expect to experience Hatsune Miku's debut as a special guest of the Korston festival Blooming Dream Melody. Completing tasks lets players obtain the limited edition Ultra figurine. The MILITARIST figure can cheer her allies off-field and offer support to increase the chances of triggering her combos.

The crossover event will also give away items such as Super Blind Box Piece x10, Cheering Stick x5, limited blind box card x3 and limited blind box card x10 when the collab exclusive preview on YouTube hits certain milestones for the number of views.

In addition, Hatsune Miku special edition outfit Hatsune Miku Bear Biscuit Ver., Hatsune Miku Sunny Vacation Ver. as well as exclusive sharing frame are also available. There is also a Let's Sing! M City Concert Tour during the collab, which lets players collect Cheering Sticks or FULI Lucky Stars to acquire Enthusiasm and Thank You Bouquet to redeem more rewards.

If you're curious about the other events underway during the crossover, you can download Figure Fantasy on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.