Figure Fantasy, Komoe Technology's idle game where you play with figurines, is now on open beta

Komoe Technology Limited's 3D figurine-themed idle mobile game Figure Fantasy has now officially launched its open beta. With a "2021 Best Game Changer of Google Play" award under its belt in Hong Kong and Taiwan, the game boasts a unique adventure that takes players into a fresh miniaturized world.

In Figure Fantasy, players take the role of the Master of adorable figurines on their quest to eliminate a growing threat to their society. You can engage them in battles on a 3x3 grid and come up with different formations that take advantage of each character's unique skills in battle. Each character will have its own "brand" that may complement each other, so picking the right team roster is key to victory.

Thanks to the game's idle nature, you can collect rewards even when you're logged off. This low-pressure functionality adds to the stress-free nature of the game, which goes hand-in-hand with its vibrant graphics, feel-good music, and lighthearted visuals.

Figure Fantasy is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also look forward to the global server launch where you can score login bonuses and an Ultra figurine [Ihrendts Ember], so be sure to stay tuned to the game's official Facebook page for more.