Scoops Classic brings the mobile stacking puzzler back to iOS and Android

Scoops Classic brings a NimbleBit classic back to mobile once more

Stack ice cream scoops to the sky, and even beyond that

Comes bundled with all eight themes and additional content

It seems that this week is something of a return for mobile games that have slipped into the past. We've had FingerLaserX bring back its exciting mix of neon-rich bullet hell action, and now Scoops Classic offers a throwback physics puzzler from the folks at NimbleBit!

Believe me, I do mean throwback, as Scoops Classic makes use of the sadly often-overlooked motion controls on your phone. You tilt your device to make scoops of ice cream land on top of each other, and work to build a tower of sugar all the way to the stars! But don't worry, players used to more modern setups can also use touch controls.

Two scoops or three?

Scoops Classic also comes bundled with all eight original themes that the original had back in 2008. Be that Skyburger, Cupcake or even Hats! All of them can be stacked to truly absurd heights.

If NimbleBit sounds familiar, then you're not going crazy. The independent developer from San Diego has worked on some bona fide hits over the years, ranging from Tiny Tower to Bit City, all of which were well-received by fans, although they never quite reached superstar status.

But, like FingerLaserX, Scoops Classic is a return to the classic world of mobile. A time when the idea of drinking a digital beer was so exciting everyone had it installed on their phones. While $7.99 may be a bit of a stiff asking price for a relatively simple puzzler, for those of you hungry for a return to the days of yore on mobile, I'm sure that it's a small price to pay.

If you're looking for more modern trending puzzle games, though, you don't need to go trawling through the app store. Our list of the best puzzle games on Android features some choice picks that we think you'll enjoy!