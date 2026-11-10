Logitech's Game Day gives employees a day off to play video games

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If you've been keeping up with gaming news in recent weeks, you've probably noticed growing speculation about the number of gamers planning to take time off work to binge-play GTA VI when it launches on November 19th.

And whilst there's no shortage of news outlets highlighting the potential economic downside of this mass gaming exodus, one particularly renowned gaming company is looking at the positives.

In recognition of the positive cognitive and professional benefits gaming can provide, Logitech International has announced Logi Game Day, a dedicated day off for its employees to play games. The initiative follows findings from the tech giant's recent Logitech Ctrl Tomorrow study, which revealed that 81% of gamers believe gaming builds real-world confidence, reduces anxiety and correlates with stronger day-to-day work performance.

Alongside the company-wide day off, Logitech G will also host a streaming event at its Americas headquarters in San Jose to celebrate the occasion. And, rather conveniently, it'll take place on November 19th. Isn't it nice how things work out?

A separate study conducted by Logitech also found that 98.8% of enterprise IT decision-maker (ITDM) respondents believe gaming skills translate directly into workplace capabilities, including strategic thinking, complex problem-solving and performing under pressure.

These findings prompted Logitech's chief executive officer, Hanneke Faber, to declare: "It's time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time. As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other."

Logitech G's general manager, Robin Piispanen, who'll be hosting the Logi Game Day event, also highlighted the team-building benefits of gaming: "Whether diving into a game like GTA VI or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, shaving seconds off lap times in Forza, or teaming up in an online battle, Game Day gives our team a shared purpose," he says. "We see firsthand how Logitech employees who sharpen their skills in-game translate directly back to work and problem-solving."

"Play is not the opposite of work," said Elaine Laird, Logitech's chief people officer. "When people have dedicated time to log off, decompress and immerse themselves in play, they return with clearer focus, renewed energy and fresh approaches to complex challenges."

While it would be somewhat premature to suggest that companies across every industry will eventually embrace similar initiatives, Logitech's decision does reflect a changing attitude towards the positive role gaming can play in our everyday lives. And, as the saying goes, great things have small beginnings.

So here’s hoping that when GTA VII rolls around somewhen in the 2040’s, we’ll all be enjoying a dedicated Game Day without having to call in sick!