FAU-G: Domination is an upcoming 5v5 shooter made in India, set to be published by Nazara

Nazara Technologies has just announced that their publishing subdivision, Nazara Publishing, has joined hands with nCore for the release of FAU-G: Domination, the latest iteration of the FAU-G franchise. Made in India and inspired by the Indian army, the FAU-G series has been downloaded over 50 million times to date and the developers want to carry this success to the next game.

FAU-G: Domination is a thrilling 5v5 multiplayer shooter that is being developed by Dot9 Games. It featured modern-day military combatants from India, each possessing their own distinctive backstories. The diversity of India is reflected in the various in-game maps, each having environments inspired by the country’s culture and heritage.

Differing from the previous FAU-G games, Domination is being built on a completely different engine and will feature a distinct story and multiplayer battles as well. You can expect both solo and multiple-team modes, each with differing rules of play. Don’t worry if you're not a pro though, because a training ground will be added for practice too.

In terms of perspectives, Domination is an FPS, but a third-person perspective may be added in the future. There will be no pay-to-win mechanic and similar to other games in the genre, you will only make cosmetic purchases such as battle passes and other customisation accessories.

Speaking about the title, Vishal Gondal, Co-Founder of nCore Games, said: “In recent times, the Indian government has called upon its citizens to support homegrown apps through the Make in India initiative. FAU-G: Domination is our humble response to PM Modi’s Make-in-India call, and we’re thankful that Nazara shares our vision to bring the best of India to the world. This signals India’s arrival as a major player in the global gaming industry.”

FAU-G: Domination will open pre-registrations on the App Store and Google Play soon. Visit the official website for more information.