Fate/Grand Order launches prologue for the exciting finale of its second chapter

Fated

Fate/Grand Order is bringing its second part to a close

But not just yet, as they've launched the prologue to the final chapter!

Keep your eye out for the launch of the final chapter later this month, and sink your teeth into the teaser

The Fate series isn't exactly an easy one to understand. Once you get past the initial concept of the Grail War, things quickly get out of hand. But then, being a Code Geass fan, I know that the complexity and twisting story is part of the appeal. And with Fate/Grand Order, its second part is coming to an exciting conclusion!

By now, you're likely already aware that the prologue for Part Two's Final Chapter, in the form of Part 2 Final Chapter Introduction, is now available in Japan and hopefully very soon for global players. With Part Two's Final Chapter slated to launch on December 20th, you'll have plenty of time to sink your teeth into the prologue chapter since we don't know exactly when it'll arrive worldwide.

Look, let's be honest. If you're a Fate/Grand Order fan, then you already know what you're in for. But if not, it's well worth digging into our Fate/Grand Order 'beginners' guide to get a brief idea of the enormous wealth of content you'll be sinking your teeth into.

Unlimited Blade Works

Even if you haven't got a snowball's chance in hell of making it to the end before this new chapter lands, it's well worth checking in. You'll find login rewards such as 14 Holy Quartz available between the 2nd and the 9th, as well as the limited-time Part 2 Final Chapter Limited Servant event.

You'll even get double EXP for the limited servant in question! Whether you're a complete newcomer or a veteran, it's a good time to finally take the plunge and get pulled down into the all-encompassing mobile monster that is Fate/Grand Order!

If you still need a little help (and why wouldn't you?), then we've got you covered with our Fate/Grand Order tier list and reroll guide. Perfect for understanding how to nab the best starting characters, and for reminders on how to build your team.